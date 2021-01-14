YAKIMA, WA- The Coronavirus Pandemic has impacted people in every way possible, some feeling the biggest economic impact are local business owners.
The Yakima Development Association sent out a survey to see what type of help businesses received help and some of the struggles they have faced.
In 2020, many businesses opened, closed then opened again because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Others closed for good. However exactly how many businesses permanently closed is still unknown.
For businesses that are still open they are still facing a lot of uncertainty.
Jonathan Smith, Executive Director, Yakima County Development Association said “A big challenge even for those businesses that could remain open was revenue decreases... That there's not enough to be open.”
Although the YCDA helped businesses get grant funding and loans for many that was only enough to cover basic costs like rent, utilities and insurance.
Smith said “We were able to work with 1300 businesses. Which is pretty close to 1 out of every 4 businesses in the county.”
In order to be eligible for most grants businesses had to show at least a 20% decrease in revenue.
“I would say that the average that we did was closer to 50% revenue loss when compared to the same time period in 2019,” said Smith.
From the survey they sent out so far nearly 900 businesses in Yakima County have responded.
The businesses that participated in the survey collectively employed around 6,000 employees.
However, during the Pandemic last year nearly 2,643 people lost their jobs at some point.
One question asked business owners if they thought they would have to be closed permanently.
“I was encouraged to see that you know only 20 businesses out of the close to 900 that have already sent in a survey, that was the number of businesses that indicated they wouldn't be open. I expected the number might be higher than that,” said Smith.
The development association is continuing to offer resources with a series of webinars to explain the new stimulus package.