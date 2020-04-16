UNION GAP, WA - The Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management will NOT be accepting donations tomorrow April 16th, 2020 in Sunnyside due to the Emergency Operations Center refocusing its planning and preparedness efforts on supporting essential workers.
We would like to thank the community for all of their generous donations and support. These donations and the supplies delivered from the state have helped to bring considerable relief to the front-line workers. More information on our efforts will be released over the next couple of days.