WHITE SWAN, Wash. - Firefighters from Yakima County Fire District 5 are fighting a brush fire near Hawk Road and Hubbards Lane.
Crews are advising drivers to avoid the scene so their equipment can operate.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
