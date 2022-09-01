YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.-
Yakima County Fire District 5 responded to three different fires early Thursday morning.
Around 1:20 a.m. crews were dispatched to an abandoned mobile home that was burning in the area of Larue Rd and S. Oldenway Rd.
At 2:48 a.m. fire crews responded to a shop that was on fire in the 6000 block of Lateral A Rd.
Around 3:30 a.m. firefighters were sent to a residence and cars that were on fire in the 1200 block of Harrah Rd.
Crews are still on scene at the Harrah Rd fire and drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.