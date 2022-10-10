Yakima County Sheriff's Office

YAKIMA, Wash.-

According to a press release from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, a Deputy witnessed a drive-by shooting on S. 1st Street and E. Nob Hill Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, October, 9.

Deputy Chumley with the YCSO was driving south on 1st when he heard gunshots and saw a vehicle leave a parking lot.

A red sedan pulled in front of him and he witnessed a person in the car hold a gun outside the window and fire several shots.

After obtaining a search warrant the YCSO found a .40 caliber handgun in the red car. The shell casings recovered at the scene matched the gun.

According to the YCSO a 27 year old Yakima resident was arrested on suspicion of drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm. A passenger from the car was also arrested after reportedly trying to kick out the back window of a patrol car.