YAKIMA, Wash.-
According to a press release from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, a Deputy witnessed a drive-by shooting on S. 1st Street and E. Nob Hill Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, October, 9.
Deputy Chumley with the YCSO was driving south on 1st when he heard gunshots and saw a vehicle leave a parking lot.
A red sedan pulled in front of him and he witnessed a person in the car hold a gun outside the window and fire several shots.
After obtaining a search warrant the YCSO found a .40 caliber handgun in the red car. The shell casings recovered at the scene matched the gun.
According to the YCSO a 27 year old Yakima resident was arrested on suspicion of drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm. A passenger from the car was also arrested after reportedly trying to kick out the back window of a patrol car.
