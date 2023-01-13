YAKIMA, Wash.-
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), with the help of some local good citizens, rescued two snowmobilers on January 10.
The YCSO Pass Deputy and Search and Rescue crews were dispatched to the Darland Mountain area for reports of two snowmobilers that got stuck and then lost.
4 others who would like to remain anonymous helped in the search.
According to the YCSO the two snowmobilers were found after about five hours of searching and were returned to safety.
No injuries were reported to the snowmobilers or any of the searchers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.