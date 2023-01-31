SUNNYSIDE, Wash.-
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is currently on the scene of a deadly crash on the 8300 block of Van Belle Rd in Sunnyside.
According to Casy Schilperoort with the YCSO the crash happened around 7 a.m. when a car reportedly drove into a building.
Van Belle Rd is currently closed between Washout Rd and Cemetery Rd.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
