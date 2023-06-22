YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) K-9 unit has some new safety equipment thanks to the K9 Foundation Yakima Valley.
The foundation recently purchased and donated chemical masks for the YCSO's two K-9 units and a third for use by Deputies. According to the YCSO the masks are used during high risk calls.
The YCSO was also able to purchase two heat signature cameras that will help Deputies on K-9 tracks locate suspects, victims and missing persons.
