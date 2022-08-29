YCSO New Tasers connected to New body cameras

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima County Sheriff's Office got some new Axon 7 Tasers last week that is now connected to deputies' Axon Body Cameras.
"Any use of force there is a chance of injury when it's applied, but chances of serious injury using the taser is very minimal," said Dct. Michael Williams from Yakima County Sheriff's Office.
The tasers turn on the body cameras to start recording just like their gun.
"When our safety switch is turned on or off they activate the blue tooth and our camera turns on," said Det. Williams.
Dct. Williams told me in his career he's gotten shocked by a taser a few times, even though it hurts for 5 seconds when getting shocked...he'd rather use his taser than his gun out in the field.
"You're out of breath, you feel like you've done a good work out but you're fine and that's the whole point of that," he said.
The tasers trigger pull is designed to have a similar feel to a gun, so deputies can use muscle memory when using it.
"The feel of firing this new technology taser 7, it almost feels like firing a pistol," said Dct. Williams. "Like a 22 caliber pistol."
In training, Deputies are taught to announce they are about to shoot a taser.
"There is a loud noise when it does get projected from the device so having that in there and saying 'taser taser taser' it lets the other officers know that you're not using a weapon," said Lt. Aaron Wuitschick from Yakima County. "That the taser is about ready to be deployed or just was deployed."
The new tasers are bright yellow which will help deputies differentiate their weapons in highly intense situations when they need to quickly grab their taser or their gun.
