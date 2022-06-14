YAKIMA, Wash. - Yakima County Sheriff's Office gets to check a few things off their wish list after getting a $72,782 grant from the Community Impact Funds supplied by the Yakima Cares Fund, Yakima Nation, and Legends Casino.
"The better equipment we have, the better protected we are which allows us more time to protect the public," said Deputy Kaycee Pelfrey from Yakima County Sheriff's Office.
With the money YCSO received, it's planning on purchasing new equipment to help solve investigations and protect the community.
"Our budget is pretty finite and when there are extra things we'd like to have, we ask the Yakima Nation for that money for those specific reasons," said Casey Schilperoort the Public Information Officer for YCSO.
One of the extra things Schilperoort is referring to is lightweight riffle-proof armor. This would be used in active shooter situations such as school shootings.
"At the moment they have really heavy ones with heavy metal plates in them," said Schilperoort. "These ones are a little bit lighter and a different type of technology."
YCSO is planning on getting pole cameras, deputies would use these when seeking out criminals that are hiding in crawl spaces or attics.
"Usually we would tell them to come down or try to maybe look with mirrors or things like that but we don't have very many mirrors and so we usually just end up taking a dog up there but you know even having a dog up there is a risk to the dog," said Schilperoort.
The sheriff's office is also planning on getting a high-tech super glue fuming cabinet that allows their forensic evidence investigator to find fingerprints off rough surfaces. Usually, deputies send evidence to the Washington Crime Lab to get examined.
"It takes a long time for them to get results back so sometimes deputies will get the fingerprints and will hold them until the state patrol crime lab says 'yeah you can send them to us," said Schilperoort. "But they could be years before we can even send fingerprints to them unless it happens to be a homicide or some major major incident."
Deputy Kaycee Pelfrey told me he has been in law enforcement for about 12 years now coming from Ohio a year ago. In his opinion, having better equipment means more people are safe.
"We need the best things that we can get," he said. "People don't always see everything that we do unfortunately they only see the bad things that we do they don't ever get to see the good. So the better the equipment the better chances that I have going home at the end of my shift."
Yakima County Sheriff's Office hopes to get this equipment soon.
