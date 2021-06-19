Weather Alert

...ELEVATED HEAT RISK MONDAY... .The combination of well above seasonable highs Monday in tandem with mild lows will pose an elevated heat risk for the eastern Gorge into the Columbia Basin, especially for those groups sensitive to heat. Mild lows in the morning will be followed by highs around 20 degrees above normal, around 100 degrees. There is potential for another day of heat Tuesday across the Basin, however, lower confidence exists. ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures between 98 to 102 expected. * WHERE...Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington and Oregon. Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Oregon. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is potential for another hot day in parts of the Lower Columbia Basin Tuesday that could pose a risk to heat sensitive groups. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&