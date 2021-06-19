NACHES, WA-
On Friday June 18, 2021, around 4:30, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency call from someone near Bumping Lake. They said they believe there may have been a man who was paddle boarding and was in distress, and possibly drowning near the boat launch.
Due to lack of reception in the Bumping Lake area, the reporting person had to use an emergency phone to call for help.
Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Boating and Rescue Unit and Yakima County Fire District 14 responded. Emergency personnel searched the area for approximately three and a half hours.
The search was suspended because it was too dark and started back up during daylight hours on Saturday.
The Paddle board was recovered. It appeared the tether/leg leash had not been connected to the man. From the information obtained by deputies, the male had been recreating in the Bumping Lake area with friends. His friends were notified.
On Saturday June 19, 2021, at about 7:15 am, the 31-year-old male from Renton was located. Just after 8 am, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Boating and Rescue Unit recovered the body of the victim.
The man did not have a PFD on or with him when the incident occurred. The Sheriff’s Office was attempting to contact family of the victim.
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind and encourage everyone to wear a PFD/Life Jacket while out on the water.