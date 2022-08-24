YCSO reminds people to look out for kids around buses and school zones

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - With kids returning to school this week, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) wants to remind drivers to be on the look out for kids and follow school zone traffic laws.
Most kids in Yakima County are returning to school this week. Some schools like West Valley High School already started classes.
The Traffic Sergeant for YCSO, Wesley Rassmussen, said lower speed limits are set in school zones for a reason so it's important for people to follow them.
"Nobody wants to accidently run over a kid or hit a kid," Rassmussen said. "I know nobody would want to do that that would be horrible. If you're going 20 miles per hour and you hit a child they have a 90% survival rate. If you're going 30 miles per hour and you hit a child they are at 10% survival rate."
YCSO patrols school zones more often during the back to school period and Rassmussen warns if you're caught speeding, you won't be happy.
"School zone tickets are severe, they are much greater than speeding in a regular zone," he said.
In 2021, YCSO gave out 26 tickets for speeding in school zones and four so far this year.
The Yakima School District also wants to remind people it's important to stop for school buses even outside of school zones.
You should always stop for a school bus if you are behind it or going in the opposite direction. You can safely continue driving by a stopped school bus if there's a double line, turn lane or barrier in between you and the bus. Last year, YSCO gave out four tickets for people improperly passing school buses.
According to the Washington Department of Licensing, you can't waive, suspend or reduce a ticket you get for improperly passing a school bus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.