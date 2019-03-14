YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - On March 14, 2019 at about 6:30 a.m., four Hispanic males wearing dark clothing and hoodies tried to abduct an adult man from his home located near Cornue Road and Houghton Road in Yakima County.

The four suspects tried to use weapons and threats to coax the man into leaving his home. The victim was able to secure himself and his family inside his home before being taken. The four suspects then left the area in a white Chevy Tahoe.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time and the incident is still under investigation. There were no injuries reported.

Please contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (509-574-2500) or Crimes Stoppers at (800) 248-9980/www.crimestoppersyakco.org if you have any information related to this investigation.