WENATCHEE, Wash.-
The Washington Apple Education Foundation (WAEF) is accepting entries until May 1 for the 21st Annual Year of the Apple Art Contest for high school students.
The Washington apple-themed contest will grant over $1750 cash in student prizes. First place will receive $1,000, 2nd place $500, and 3rd place $250. In addition to cash prizes for students, the top three winner’s art class/teacher will win a $150 Amazon gift card for art supplies according to a press release from WAEF.
Sponsored by WAEF, the art contest recognizes the artistic talents of students in Washington's tree fruit communities.
Current students in Adams, Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan, Grant, Benton, Franklin, Kittitas, Yakima, and Walla Walla counties are eligible for the contest.
Original artwork should be submitted to:
Washington Apple Education Foundation
C/O Art Contest
2900 Euclid Ave
Wenatchee, WA 98801
