UPDATE 5-6-19 11:03 p.m.

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to Sunday mornings's homicide.

Police believed the 17-year-old suspect traveled to Hermiston, OR and developed information on the vehicle he was traveling in. With the help of the Criminal Apprehension Team, police stopped the suspect vehicle with five people inside. One of those people was positively identified as the alleged suspect. All five people from the vehicle were later transported to the Kennewick Police Department.

The 17 year old was booked in to the Benton County Juvenile Justice Center for murder in the 1st degree. Two other people from the vehicle were later booked into Benton County Jail.

Robert Agli, 40, was booked for two unrelated felony warrants and an unrelated charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, while 35 year old Maria Rachel Mendoza was booked for rendering criminal assistance.

5-6-19 UPDATE:

KENNEWICK, WA - After initial investigation, Kennewick detectives believe Sunday morning's homicide that left a 20-year-old woman dead was gang-related. They have been able to get security video from nearby houses and have identified two people of interest and a vehicle that were in the area at the time of the crime. They are asking for the public's help in identifying the two men in the attached photos and the driver of the vehicle.

The Kennewick Police Department is actively investigating the ongoing homicide investigation with all available resources, and do not believe this victim was selected at random.

On May 5 at about 4:15 a.m., Kennewick Police officers responded to the area of E. 7th Ave. and S. Gum St. for the report of gunshots. When they got there officers found 20-year-old Andrea Nunez lying on E. 7th Ave. with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators found empty shell casings at the scene and surveillance video from a nearby home which shows other people who appear to be walking and running away from the scene in the immediate time frame. Detectives are actively trying to identify the two men in the video and any additional witnesses.

If someone has information that they would like to provide while remaining confidential, they may call the Crime Stoppers line at 586-TIPS (8477), 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.tricitiescimestoppers.org

UPDATE:

KENNEWICK, WA - The Tri-Cities Regional SWAT Team surrounded an apartment near the shooting Sunday morning. Police were searching for people or evidence connected to the shooting they believed was inside the complex. They were unable to locate anyone.

Police also have identified the victim from Sunday morning's homicide as 20-year-old Andrea Nunez.

Upon arrival officers located Nunez, lying on E 7th Ave with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are actively trying to identify two males in surveillance video that police obtained from a nearby house. Police say this does not appear to be a random act of violence.

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are investigating a homicide that happened on South Gum Street and 7th Avenue in Kennewick early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a shots fired call around 4:15 a.m. when they arrived they found a woman dead on the street. Police also found shell casing around the area.

Based on surveillance video that KPD obtained, they believe they are looking for two hispanic male suspects.

The victim has not yet been identified.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.