WAPATO, WA - A 14-year-old boy has passed away after a shooting at a Wapato park on Monday afternoon.

On April 8 at 4:30 p.m., Yakima County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a person injured after a shooting in the 100 block of French Lane in Lions Park. Witnesses heard at least three gunshots and saw a group of 4-5 teenage boys who ran from the scene.

Deputies arrived and found a 14-year-old boy in the park, who was shot in the leg and side. A deputy and a Yakama Nation Tribal Officer performed CPR compressions until the ambulance arrived.

The victim was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital, where he later died. An autopsy is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday.

After initial investigation, YCSO says there is evidence showing the homicide is gang-related.

There are currently no suspects in custody, but YCSO says there are persons of interest to find and interview. The Wapato Police Department has requested YCSO to investigate the homicide.

If anyone has any information regarding this homicide, they are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 248-9980, go online to www.crimestoppersyakco.org or contact Detective Sergio Reyna at (509) 574-2550.