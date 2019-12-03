KENNEWICK, WA - A 13-year-old boy has been taken into custody and emergency expelled from school after allegedly making threats about a Kennewick school shooting.
Late Monday night, the Kennewick Police Department learned about a possible school shooting threat regarding Desert Hills Middle School, after a student told their parent about the potential threat.
Although the person reporting the threat didn't know the suspect's name, officers were able to identify that the alleged threats were made by a 13-year-old boy who also attended Desert Hills Middle School. Officers contacted the student at his home before school started and several officers were posted at the school while interviews were completed.
The 13-year-old boy who made the alleged threats was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center for making the threats and was emergency expelled from school.
The Kennewick Police Department says they appreciate the willingness of a student to report this incident to a trusted adult.