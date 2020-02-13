SELAH, WA - A 13-year-old boy was taken to a hospital after being struck by an SUV Thursday morning.
On Feb. 13 just before 8 a.m., Selah Police and Fire responded to the collision at the intersection of N. 1st St. and W. Fremont Ave.
Witnesses say the 13-year-old boy was crossing N. 1st St. in the crosswalk when he was struck by a silver SUV.
The boy was conscious and breathing when police and aid crews arrived, but complained of pain in the face and left side of his body. He was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.
The driver of the SUV was making a right turn onto S. 1st St. and told officers he didn’t see the boy.
The case is under investigation.
The Selah Police Department is urging the driving public to remain alert while driving, and to watch for other vehicles and pedestrians.