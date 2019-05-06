12-year-old charged with murder of 10 year-old younger brother

TEXAS - A 12-year-old child was charged with the murder of their 10-year-old sibling in Texas.
Responding to a 911 call, the Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies said they discovered the younger boy with a single gunshot wound to his chest on Saturday afternoon.
The young boy was transported to the hospital but died from his injuries.
After investigating, the sheriff’s office charged the deceased boy’s older sibling with murder and are currently holding him in juvenile detention.
The sheriff’s office did not release more details about the incident, and it’s unclear how the older child got the gun.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the 10-year old victim,” the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office wrote in their statement.