14-year-old cited for felony hit and run

WEST RICHLAND, WA - A 14-year-old boy is being cited for felony hit and run after allegedly causing an accident and then leaving the scene.

Police say this happened on Keene and Kennedy Rd. in West Richland before 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

A driver involved in the crash had to be taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

A witness followed the teen after he left the scene and gave officers his location. Police were able to catch up to him and pull him over. Officers say he wasn't hurt and was cooperative.

They say the teen took the car without his mom's knowledge. A prosecutor will decide whether to pursue the felony charge.

The teen was taken into custody and then released to his mother