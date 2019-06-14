BURBANK,WA - Washington State Patrol are investigating a crash involving a car and a school bus that happened in Burbank Friday morning.

WSP say the 16-year-old driver of the car was driving in the middle of lanes when the crash happened on the 600 block of Basin Drive around 7:00 a.m. They say the bus was coming around the corner at the time.

A total of three people were on the bus. Two students, a first and tenth grader, and the bus driver, the first grader's grandma. They are all okay.

The first grader is with his grandma and the tenth has been picked up and is at school.

The driver is also okay.

The crash is still under investigation.