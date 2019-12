RICHLAND, WA - A teenage girl is in critical condition after being hit by a truck Monday afternoon.

Richland Police say the truck's driver struck the 14-year-old girl at the intersection of Lee Boulevard and Wellsian Way across from Richland High School around 2:30 p.m.

Police say a witness said the girl was crossing the street when she was hit. She was taken to Kadlec.

The intersection was closed as police investigated the scene.