ROYAL CITY, Wash. - Royal City Police are investigating after a 5-year-old girl was killed in an overnight house fire in Royal City, Wash.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, first responders arrived on scene early Sunday morning to find a mobile home in the Coachman Mobile Home Park on fire.

The 5-year-old victim reportedly became trapped and was not able to escape the home with the rest of the home's occupants.

The fire spread from the mobile home to two others in the park, destroying them both before damaging a third.

Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison's staff will conduct an autopsy on the 5-year-old victim.

The investigation into how the fire started is on-going.