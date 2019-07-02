KENNEWICK, WA - A 6-year-old girl is recovering after falling from a second story window in Kennewick.

On Tuesday, July 2 at about 2:37 p.m., Kennewick Police and Fire responded to the 900 block of N. Cleveland Street for a report of a 6-year-old girl who fell from a second story window.

The child was taken to the hospital via ambulance and KPD says it is believed that she sustained only minor injuries.

There were multiple other children in the area who reported several different versions of events. KPD says that at this time it is not believed that any crime happened and there will be no criminal investigation.

Kennewick Police wants to remind everyone that having the proper safety equipment on your windows, such as screens and locks, is very important when young children are around. Also remember to talk with your children about the dangers of falling and being safe when playing around open windows.