GRETNA, NE - Most mothers will do almost anything for their children, but one woman in Nebraska did so much more for her son and his husband.

Cecile Eledge, 61, carried her own granddaughter as a gestational surrogate for her son Matthew Eledge and his husband Elliot Dougherty, KPTM reported.

Last week, Cecile gave birth to her own granddaughter, Uma Louise Dougherty-Eledge.

Little Uma was born on March 25 at Nebraska Medical Center, and weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces, KPTM reported.

This 61-year-old-woman just gave birth to her own granddaughterhttps://t.co/ikbkUpYo1L pic.twitter.com/MuDxOkSUTw — FOX 42 KPTM (@FOX42KPTM) March 30, 2019

Cecile had to undergo tests to make sure she was healthy enough at her age to be the surrogate despite starting menopause more than 10 years ago, Omaha World-Herald reported.

“There are very few 60-year-olds who could do this,” Dr. Carolyn Maud Doherty, told the newspaper. “It’s a credit to her that she had always kept herself in shape, through diet and exercise. It shows you that if you do those things you’ll be healthy later in life and be able to withstand a lot of things that could happen to you medically, including pregnancy.”

“There was no moment of hesitation. It was natural instinct,” Cecile Eledge said according to KPTM.

Dougherty’s sister, who is considered the biological mother, donated an egg for Uma, KPTM reported. Matthew Eledge is the biological father.