SPOKANE, WA - 21-year-old Lukes Lorenzo Herrera of Grandview was sentenced to 18 months in prison and 3 years of court supervision for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court documents, a Sunnyside Police Officer stopped Herrera's vehicle on April 17, 2018. Herrera is a documented Bell Garden Locos street gang member. After learning that Herrera's license had been suspended, the officer arrested him.
Officers noticed shotgun shells on the passenger floorboard and a handgun on the backseat before the car was towed, and after obtaining a search warrant found and seized a loaded Herman Weihrauch .38 Special Revolver, shotgun shells, and 9mm ammunition. Herrera is a convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.
"Convicted felons have no right to possess firearms and ammunition," said United States Attorney Joseph H. Harrington. "If someone chooses to violate federal law, they will be prosecuted. I commend the outstanding work of the FBI, ATF, and Sunnyside Police Department in investigating this case."