KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick detectives have arrested a man believed to have stolen property and prescription narcotics from an open house earlier this month.

On Saturday, October 12th, Kennewick Police officers responded to a report of a theft from an open house in the 6600 block of W. 33rd Place. A man had went into the open house and allegedly left with prescription narcotics and personal property.

After an investigation, evidence found at the scene and witness information from multiple reports led detectives to identify 40-year-old Jason Barnett as the alleged suspect.

Tuesday morning, October 22nd, detectives executed a search warrant at Barnett's home in the 1500 block of W. 39th Avenue. Detectives took Barnett into custody and booked him into the Benton County Jail for Theft 2nd Degree and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

If someone has information that they would like to provide while remaining confidential, they may call the Crime Stoppers line at 586-TIPS (8477), 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.tricitiescimestoppers.org