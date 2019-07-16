SPOKANE, WA – Dale Gordon Black, 63, of Kennewick, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for 3 counts of production of child pornography.

According to information disclosed during court proceedings, on July 18, 2017, undercover Federal Bureau of Investigation agents downloaded a child pornography video from an IP address that connected to Black's home using a peer-to-peer file sharing program. Investigators obtained a search warrant and seized many electronic devices from Black’s home.

A forensic examination of Black’s electronic devices revealed child pornography images that he had produced, involving three children Black knew either as neighbors or through his work in a local youth mentoring program. Black produced the images at his house and on overnight trips he took alone with the children.

Black pleaded guilty to the charges in December of 2018, and was sentenced on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. A lifetime of court supervision will follow his release from federal prison after his 30-year imprisonment. The court ordered Black to forfeit $185,900 in cash and his Subaru Legacy, and to pay $305,000 in fines, $5,000 of which was imposed under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act.

United States Attorney Joseph H. Harrington said, “Prosecuting those who would produce pornographic images of vulnerable minors is a priority of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington. The sentence imposed in this case serves as a stern warning to offenders that you will be held accountable for your actions. I commend the dedicated work of the federal, state and local law enforcement officers who investigated this case.”