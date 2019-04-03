KENNEWICK, WA - A 22-year-old Kennewick man has a nationwide extraditable warrant out for his arrest after he assaulted and kidnapped his girlfriend, set some of her clothes on fire, and then took off with their 3-year-old after being confronted by a concerned bystander.

On April 1 at about 6:30 p.m., Kennewick Police officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 100 block of S. Conway Street in Kennewick. When officers arrived, a 21-year-old woman alleged that her boyfriend, later identified as 22-year-old David Mendoza-Ayala, had been assaulting her throughout the day.

The victim said that Mendoza-Ayala had forced her into a vehicle against her will and drove her around the Tri-Cities before returning to the house, where Mendoza-Ayala allegedly lit several of the victim's clothes on fire before trying to force the victim into the vehicle again. At his point a concerned bystander heard the disturbance and intervened, causing Mendoza-Ayala to release the victim and leave the area in a vehicle with the couple's 3-year-old son on his lap.

The victim was taken to the Trios for minor injuries and was later released. The couple's 3-year-old son was later released unharmed and is currently safe with family members.

Mendoza-Ayala was not believed to have used or possessed any weapons, and KPD believes this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. They are currently trying to find Mendoza-Ayala for the charges of Assault 2nd degree, Arson 1st degree and Kidnapping and are asking for the public's help in finding Mendoza-Ayala as there is currently a nationwide extraditable warrant for his arrest.

If someone has information that they would like to provide while remaining confidential, they may call the Crime Stoppers line at 586-TIPS (8477), 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.tricitiescimestoppers.org