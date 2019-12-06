KENNEWICK, WA - The Benton County Coroner has confirmed with NBC Right Now that a 61-year-old man and his dog were found dead inside a van on Thursday, due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

The coroner says the van was parked at a home in the 6000 block of West First Avenue, and that the man and his dog had lived in the van there for many months with permission from the homeowner.

The man, identified as David Dana, and his dog, a yellow Labrador, were found dead in the van around 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The coroner believes they passed away that morning.

The coroner says the man had used a propane heater inside the van for warmth and cooking purposes. The coroner says he believes the propane tank and heating device, with the van's windows and doors closed, produced too much carbon monoxide for the man and dog.

The coroner wants to warn the community about the potential for carbon monoxide poisoning that comes with the dangers of using these kinds of portable heaters inside enclosed spaces. He adds that there are portable heaters designed for safe indoor use, and in this case it was not.