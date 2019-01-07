YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Police Department arrested 29-year-old Jayme Hernandez Aria Sunday night after he admitted starting an apartment fire that displaced three families. There were no injuries.
At 4:55 p.m. Sunday night, January 6, Yakima Fire Department firefighters and YPD officers responded to a call about an apartment fire at 503 South Naches Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a two-story residence with the second story fully engulfed in flames and Hernandez Aria on the pitched roof.
YPD officers assisted in the evacuation of the residence, finding two adults and a child who were unaware the residence was on fire.
Officers attempted to talk Hernandez Aria down from the roof and said he refused a ladder YFD placed next to him for escape. YPD officers eventually took the man into custody. They said he admitted to starting the fire and was booked into the Yakima County jail for first-degree arson.
YFD firefighters put out the fire, with a total of 19 firefighters responding to the scene.
The three families who were displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross.