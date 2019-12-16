SELAH, WA - A state Fish and Wildlife officer caught a 24-year-old raping a 14-year-old girl in his car at Harlan Landing near Selah on Saturday.

According to Yakima County Sheriff's spokesman Casey Schilperoort, the officer was on duty and walking around the park at about 5:45 p.m. when he saw a car in a secluded area. When he got near the car, he saw the 24-year-old, identified as Jose Carlos Gonong-Muratalla, on top of the girl.

Gonong-Muratalla told authorities he picked up the girl near a Dutch Bros, smoked marijuana with her and then began sexually assaulting her.

Gonong-Muratalla was arrested for third degree rape of a child.

It is unknown if the two knew each other before the incident.