PROSSER, WA - On Tuesday, March 19, Prosser Police responded to a robbery at the Ameristar Gas Station on Merlot Drive.
When officers arrived they contacted the clerk, who said a Hispanic male in his early twenties told them he had a gun and forced them into a back room. The male then stole an undisclosed amount of money as well as other items from the store before fleeing.
A short time later, with the help of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Jose Madrigal was taken into custody without incident on suspicion of robbery. Madrigal was booked into the Benton County Jail on a 72-hour hold.