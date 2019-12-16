ZILLAH, WA - A 30-year-old man is dead after a hit-and-run just outside of Zillah on Sunday at 4:46 p.m.

Vehicle one was travelling westbound on I-82 at milepost 48, 2 miles west of Zillah. Vehicle two was parked on the right shoulder of westbound I-82, and the driver was standing on the shoulder.

Vehicle one struck the driver of vehicle two and drove away from the scene.

The driver was declared dead at the scene. He was identified as 30-year-old Lakwinder Singh of Seatac.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

The investigation is currently ongoing.