FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - A 21-year-old man is dead after a vehicle collision on northbound SR 395 at milepost 30, near Country Mercantile.

21-year-old Joseph T. Flewellyn of Macon, Georgia, was driving northbound when his truck left the roadway and went into the median. Flewellyn overcorrected and caused the vehicle to roll, where it came to a stop in the right lane.

Flewellyn was pronounced dead at the scene. He had not been wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

The accident blocked both lanes of traffic for a while, causing significant backups for travelers. One lane reopened to traffic around noon.