WALLA WALLA, WA - A 23-year-old man is dead after a car accident happened early Thursday morning north of Walla Walla.

On Thursday, November 21 at about 1:25 a.m., a driver saw vehicle lights on in a ditch along the 14000 block of Harvey Shaw Road in Walla Walla County and called 9-1-1.

Walla Walla Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded and found a vehicle unoccupied and on its side in the ditch. Nearby in the ditch, deputies found an unconscious man. By the time medics and a Lifeflight helicopter responded to the scene, the man was dead.

The Walla Walla County Coroner identified the victim as 23-year-old Ashton K. Farley. Next of kin have been notified.

The investigation is ongoing and blood toxicology results are pending at this time.