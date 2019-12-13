YAKIMA, WA - A 20-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Yakima early Friday morning.

At 3:48 a.m., Yakima Police officers were called to the 400 block of North 5th Avenue after a pedestrian in the area saw the shooting victim under a tree by the sidewalk. Police arrived to find the victim unresponsive, face down with gunshot wounds to his torso.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Luis Acosta.

YPD had been called to a house in the same area earlier Friday morning at 1:39 a.m. after a report of shots fired. During that call, several shell casings were recovered but no victim was found.

YPD detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide. It does not appear to be gang-related.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Yakima Police Department at (509) 575-6200 or by calling 9-1-1.