SELAH, WA - A man was hit by a street sweeper Tuesday morning, Oct. 22nd in Selah.

It happened on North 1st and East Goodlander Road. Washington State Patrol says 76-year-old Richard Bergstrom was walking in the crosswalk on North 1st when 60-year-old Scott Kramer driving a street sweeper ran into him.

Officers say Kramer did not see Bergstrom while at the stoplight on Goodlander before he turned onto 1st.

Bergstrom was injured and taken to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital. Kramer was charged with failure to yield to the right of way.