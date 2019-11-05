YAKIMA, WA - A man who police found inside his Yakima home suffering from a gunshot wound is in stable condition and is expected to recover.

60-year-old Daniel Arellano was found by officers who responded to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of North 3rd Street shortly after 10:00 p.m. Monday. Arellano, who had a single gunshot wound to his left thigh, was treated by officers on scene and taken to a local hospital. At last report, he was in stable condition and expected to recover.

At about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, several calls were made to 9-1-1 reporting a fire at Arellano‘s house. The fire was quickly extinguished and only did minor damage to the outside of a door to the house.

Police detained and questioned a man who was seen driving a motor home near near Arellano‘s house at around the time the fire occurred, but he was ultimately released.

No suspect(s) in the shooting has been identified yet.

Anyone with information about the shooting and/or fire is urged to contact the Yakima Police Department at (509) 575-6200 or by calling 9-1-1. Tips can be also be reported to Yakima County Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-248-9980, on the organization’s website at crimestoppersyakco.org, or through the “P3 Tips” app that can be downloaded for free at p3intel.com/.