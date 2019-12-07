75-year-old man killed; three others injured in Moses Lake car crash

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A 75-year-old man was killed and three others injured in a car crash on Friday near Moses Lake.

The man, Max Taylor, was driving east on Road 7-Northeast, west of Road K-Northeast, when he collided in the westbound lane with a truck driven by a 16-year-old from Moses Lake.

Taylor later died at Samaritan Healthcare.

The driver of the Ford and her two teen-aged passengers were injured and also transported to Samaritan Healthcare.

Drugs and alcohol were not involved, and the Grant County Sheriff's office says Taylor most likely suffered from a medical emergency as he was driving, which caused him to swerve into the opposite lane.

Both drivers and one of the passengers were wearing seatbelts. The Grant County Sheriff's Office Motor Traffic Unit will continue to investigate.