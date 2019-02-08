stabbing

YAKIMA, WA - A man is in the hospital after his fiancée stabbed him several times during a domestic argument early Friday morning.

At about 3:00 a.m. on Friday, February 8, Yakima police responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting a stabbing victim in the 800 block of North 5th Avenue. 

When officers arrived, they found 63-year-old Roy Corbray suffering from several knife wounds. Corbray was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. Corbray’s current condition is unknown at this time.

Witnesses reported that 36-year-old Naomi Wright stabbed Corbray during a domestic argument. Wright and Corbray are reportedly engaged.

Wright was arrested and booked into the Yakima County jail on a charge of 1st degree assault.

Yakima police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Additional information about this incident may be released as it becomes available. 

Tags

Recommended for you