YAKIMA, WA - A man is in the hospital after his fiancée stabbed him several times during a domestic argument early Friday morning.

At about 3:00 a.m. on Friday, February 8, Yakima police responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting a stabbing victim in the 800 block of North 5th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found 63-year-old Roy Corbray suffering from several knife wounds. Corbray was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. Corbray’s current condition is unknown at this time.

Witnesses reported that 36-year-old Naomi Wright stabbed Corbray during a domestic argument. Wright and Corbray are reportedly engaged.

Wright was arrested and booked into the Yakima County jail on a charge of 1st degree assault.

Yakima police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Additional information about this incident may be released as it becomes available.