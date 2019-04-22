BENTON CITY, WA - A man is recovering at a hospital after an industrial accident near Benton City.

At around noon on Monday, April 22, a 32-year-old man was working at the rock quarry at Webber Canyon and County Well Road, several miles south of Benton City, where drilling operations were being conducted. A large drilling truck ran over the legs of the man after he fell and was not seen by the operator.

The man was flown by Life Flight helicopter to a local hospital, and was conscious and alert when transported.