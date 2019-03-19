PASCO, WA - A 19-year-old man was sentenced to 36 years in prison for the first degree murder of another man on the Fourth of July in 2017.
On Tuesday, March 19, Pedro Cadenas was sentenced for the murder of Jorge Rodriguez on July 4, 2017. Cadenas was a passenger in Rodriguez's vehicle and shot him, causing a crash into a used car lot next to the Los Pinos Restaurant on Lewis Street in Pasco.
Cadenas (DOB: 12-07-99) was found guilty of first degree murder while armed with a firearm, second degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and attempted theft of a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to 36 years in prison, including a 5-year firearm enhancement.
Prosecuting Attorney Shawn P. Sant thanks the citizens who drove by the scene and offered help to Rodriguez, who was observed walking down the middle of the street and bleeding from his injuries. "Pasco Police and Pasco Fire units were able to respond quickly based on the actions of ordinary citizens who stopped to help another person in need."