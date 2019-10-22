KENNEWICK, WA - A man with what looked like a handgun in the area of N. Arthur Street and W. Metaline Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at about 10:27 a.m. prompted Kamiakin High School to go into a brief lock down.

Kennewick Police officers were responded to a weapons complaint and numerous reports of a man with a handgun following a woman carrying a baby. The man and woman knew each other. Kamiakin High School was placed on lock down because of the close proximity of the armed man to the school.

When officers arrived and gave him verbal commands, the man, identified as 21-year-old Ismael Valladares, dropped one handgun onto the street, and dropped a second handgun shortly after.

Officers took Valladares into custody without further incident. The guns involved were discovered to be CO2 powered. Valladares was booked into the Benton County Jail for allegedly Obstructing Law Enforcement and Unlawful Display of a Firearm.

The lock down at Kamiakin High School was lifted once Valladares was taken into custody.

The incident is still under investigation.