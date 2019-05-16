SPOKANE, WA - A 32-year-old Moses Lake man has been sentenced to over 12 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, 32-year-old Loren John Jay Meade of Moses Lake was sentenced on Thursday, May 16 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 or more grams of methamphetamine.

"Methamphetamine is a highly dangerous and addictive drug and federal law enforcement is committed to investigating and prosecuting those responsible for its distribution anywhere in the Eastern District of Washington," said Joseph H. Harrington, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington. "The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Washington commends law enforcement officers with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives who investigated this case. The sentences imposed in this case by the court removes two drug traffickers from our streets and sends a clear message to others who may choose to distribute methamphetamine in our communities."