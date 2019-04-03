YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - A 30-year-old Zillah man is dead after a vehicle pulled out in front of his motorcycle at the intersection of S. 34th Avenue and Ahtanum Road southwest of Yakima.

At about 7 p.m., 31-year-old Patrick Swearngin of Yakima was driving a 2015 Chevy Equinox northbound on S. 34th Ave. and was stopped at the stop sign at the Ahtanum Rd. intersection.

30-year-old Andrew Ozuna of Zillah was riding a 2017 Yamaha YZRF6 motorcycle eastbound on Ahtanum Rd.

As Swearngin was pulling out onto Ahtanum Rd, making a left turn to go westbound, Ozuna's motorcycle struck the driver's door of the Equinox.

The front of the motorcycle and the driver's side of the Equinox sustained heavy damage. Ozuna was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Swearngin was not injured nor was his female passenger. Seat belts were being worn.

There is currently no indication of any intoxicants or impairments.

The collision is still under investigation by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office Traffic Section. Family members have been notified.