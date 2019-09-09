09-10-19 UPDATE: We now know the probable cause for arrests of 23-year-old Jesus Felizardo Serrano-Flores of Pasco and a 15-year-old Pasco boy for felony sex crimes.

Court documents say that a 12-year-old girl went to Pasco Police in August and told them that she left a quinceanera with her 15-year-old friend and that's when he started talking to a man who would later be identified as Serrano-Flores.

She told her friend that she was "not comfortable with him talking to Jesus because she did not know him and she was scared."

She told police that her teen friend told Serrano-Flores that she was 17. She says that they then went to Serrano-Flores' apartment on Lewis Street in Pasco.

The documents say that her teen friend and Serrano-Flores talked about money and what it would cost to have sex with her. The 15-year-old told Serrano-Flores it would cost 100 dollars.

The 15-year-old boy said that Serrano-Flores initially gave him $20 to buy condoms, but then he gave it back.

Court documents show that she told police Serrano-Flores had sex with her while her friend stayed in the room.

Police have surveillance video showing the three of them going into Serrano-Flores' apartment "the night in question."

Police found Serrano-Flores at his home in Pasco last week. After being interviewed, police arrested him.

Serrano-Flores has been booked into the Franklin County Jail for commercial sexual abuse of a minor. His bail is set at 50,000 dollars.

PASCO, WA - Pasco Police announced in a Facebook post on Monday, Sept. 9 that their officers recently made arrests in sex crime cases.