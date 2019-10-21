PASCO, WA - On Monday, Oct. 21, Pasco Police arrested 34-year-old Keith Petersen of Pasco for allegedly using his cell phone to record a juvenile in a public restroom.

Petersen allegedly used a cell phone to secretly record a young boy using a urinal in the public restroom at Lowe’s on Road 68 shortly after noon.

He was arrested and booked into Franklin County Jail on an investigative hold for Voyeurism First Degree, a C-felony.

Police plan to apply for a search warrant for the contents of the phone for evidence in this case and any potential previous events.

Anyone with info about this case is urged to call Dispatch at (509)628-0333 or email Officer Mike Nelson at nelson@pasco-wa.gov about case 19-33232 Voyeurism.