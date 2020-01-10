PROSSER, WA - A 21-year-old man has been arrested for fatally stabbing his brother in Prosser late Thursday night.

On Jan. 9 at about 11:51 p.m., Prosser Police officers responded to Prosser Memorial Hospital for a report of a man who had been stabbed in the hospital parking lot.

When officers arrived, they learned the stabbing happened at 835 Higdon Road, Space #29 in Prosser and that injured man had been taken to the hospital by a third party. Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to both the Higdon Road address and to Prosser Memorial Hospital.

When deputies got to the hospital, they learned that 25-year-old Oscar Martinez of Grandview had died from multiple stab wounds.

Benton County deputies and Prosser and Grandview PD officers contacted a woman and small child living at the Higdon Road address, learning that the incident happened at that location and the woman and child were safe and uninjured.

Benton County Sheriff’s Office detectives took over the investigation. 21-year-old Alejandro Martinez of Prosser was taken into custody and booked into the Benton County Jail for second degree murder for the death of his older brother Oscar.

The incident is still under investigation.

Sheriff Jerry Hatcher will provide more information on Monday, Jan. 13.