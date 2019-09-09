PASCO, WA - Pasco Police announced in a Facebook post on Monday, Sept. 9 that their officers recently made arrests in sex crime cases.
38-year-old Michael Phillip Miller of Richland was booked last Thursday on warrants stemming from a 2018 case.
The Pasco investigation started in July 2018 and covered three different cases over a couple of weeks. Miller was not immediately found in 2018 and evidence was sent to the State Crime Lab for DNA comparison.
Results came back in March 2019, and the Franklin County PA’s Office put out arrest warrants for Miller for five counts of Rape of a Child Second Degree, five counts of Child Molestation Second Degree, and a count of Threats/ Harassment.
On Thursday, Miller was booked on those warrants. Case 18-33954 Rape.